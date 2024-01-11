EMG, Gravity Media merge to create global broadcast and production company

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

EMG and Gravity Media have announced plans to merge, creating a new entity focused on broadcast services and production support.

This new company, which doesn’t have a name yet, brings together EMG’s experience in broadcasting for sports, entertainment and events with Gravity Media’s expertise in live production and media services.

The merger results in a large company with extensive resources, including over 100 outside broadcast trucks, 40 studios, and production facilities in Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Australia. They will also have 30 offices in 12 countries, employing 2,000 permanent staff and a network of freelance workers.

This company plans to provide a variety of services like broadcasting, technology, production and post-production. They will work on popular live events and entertainment programs, collaborating with well-known production houses and broadcasters.

The leadership of the new group will include Shaun Gregory, current CEO of EMG, as the global chief executive officer and John Newton, founder and CEO of Gravity Media, as the executive chairman. They will join the main Board alongside EMG’s current shareholders and TowerBrook Capital Partners, a significant shareholder in Gravity Media.

EMG was advised by Société Générale and Crédit Agricole CIB, while Moelis & Company provided advisory services to Gravity Media for this transaction. The merger follows the completion of necessary regulatory and other required conditions.

The combined entity will have involvement in various major global events, including the UEFA EUROs, FIFA World Cup, Olympics and entertainment series like “The Masked Singer” and “Love Island.”

Advertisement