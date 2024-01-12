Zixi reports 2023 annual results, growth in OTT

In 2023, Zixi’s annual recurring revenue from OTT customer grew 100% year over year with most utilizing Zixi as a Service (ZaaS). Broadcaster customers grew over 30% and globally Zixi’s SDVP was used to broadcast over 1.5M live sporting events.

This growth is reflective of the industry’s continued transformation and need for agile, cost-effective IP video workflows; Zixi’s continued thought leadership and investment in product innovation; and the company’s commitment to customers and their desire to improve the efficiency, flexibility and scale of complex live IP video workflows in affiliate distribution, live events and satellite replacement use cases.

Fox Corporation and Estrella Media are representative examples of the company’s efforts and success in 2023. Fox deployed Zixi for the delivery of channels from their 190 local affiliates to their digital MVPD partners using the Zixi Broadcaster to ensure broadcast quality live video over IP and the ZEN Master control plane for system management, automation, orchestration and advanced monitoring. Estrella Media now delivers via Zixi a wide range of programming including news and entertainment to dozens of locations with the advanced telemetry provided by ZEN Master and error free, ultra-low latency delivery also enabled in their fleet of Harmonic devices. With a simple software update, Estrella Media was able to switch on Zixi and leverage their existing infrastructure as part of new IP-based workflows. Fox is a great example of Zixi’s ability to scale and deliver IP based, broadcast quality distribution in the cloud while Estrella Media illustrates how easy it is to deploy Zixi’s software while preserving a customer’s investment in their existing infrastructure.

Zixi also saw tremendous growth of the Zixi Enabled Network ecosystem of partners, which was highlighted by Singular.live, Red5, Videon, MediaKind, Streann Media, XL8 and many others that standardized on Zixi for their service offerings. In addition, the Zixi Broadcaster and ZEN Master, which are available in the AWS Marketplace, were added to the Azure Marketplace and GCP Marketplace for public and private sales. The ability to license Zixi via AWS, GCP and Azure marketplaces provides tremendous flexibility and options for customers to deploy Zixi in public cloud infrastructures with the added benefit of customers being able to use their Enterprise Agreement dollars and keep everything on a single bill while maintaining direct contact with Zixi and the technical team.

In 2023, Zixi continued to innovate and further its industry leading position, particularly in energy efficiency and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). New capabilities of the SDVP, including ultra-low latency with unparalleled throughput, as well as compute and efficiency improvements, were introduced to extend Zixi’s ability to deliver the lowest TCO in the industry. In the latest v17, the Zixi Broadcaster requires 80% less compute and 50% lower egress cost compared to open source and standards-based approaches, empowering organizations to maximize their resources, minimize expenses and deliver high-quality video content reliably. ARM Processers, including AWS Graviton 2/3, which are 50% of the cost and energy consumption of Linux, are also supported, with profound impact on the TCO of video streaming implementations. The superior efficiency eliminates the need for excessive virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings enabling content creators and distributors to effortlessly reach worldwide audiences, creating powerful acceleration of new content acquisition, business models and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue. The groundbreaking efficiency developments have the added benefit of being focused on sustainability and a 70% reduction in carbon, which is an important goal of the company.

Zixi innovation and product excellence was widely recognized in 2023 with multiple awards including TV Tech Best of Show for the SDVP, TVB Europe Best of Show for 5G, CSI Awards for Best 5G or Mobile Video Technology or Service, IBC Innovation Award for Remote Production, the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) NAB Show Product of the Year, the Zixi D2C Media Gateway winning the NAB Show Product of the Year, and Zixi-as-a-Service (ZaaS) taking the NextTV Best of Show. Zixi also received a “GOLD” for the IDP in the “QC/QA Monitoring” category, a BRONZE for ZaaS and a SPECIAL MERIT for Live Transcoder for “Media Processing” from the Digital Media World Awards that help broadcasters, service providers, producers and many others adapt to the evolving content production and distribution landscape.

“2023 was a tremendous success by all accounts, as evidenced by our company growth, customer success, product innovation and industry recognition. At a scale and scope unparalleled in the market, we have made Zixi the only option to efficiently deploy large scale IP distribution and contribution systems reliably and securely with innovation improvements that are focused on sustainability and lowering total cost of ownership” said Gordon Brooks, CEO, Zixi. “In 2024 we look forward to working with our customers and partners to deliver live IP video with ultra-low latency, remotely with ease and cost savings.”