Network election look roundup: 2024 Iowa Caucuses coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, was a busy night for TV — not only was it the Iowa Caucuses — but the evening also saw the 75th Annual Emmys telecast along with handful of sporting events — plus much of the country was experiencing frigid cold (including Iowa), all on a federal holiday.

Almost all of the in-depth caucus coverage was carried on cable, streaming or both.

MSNBC anchored its coverage from Studio 3A, as usual, using its existing election graphics look with some minor updates.

It brought back its extended reality technology that could be added to the west side of 3A, which is outfitted with a green screen surround.

The look was tweaked a bit from the last election, with less of the structural girder supports visible and some bolder colored elements.

Sister streamer NBC News Now offered its own coverage from Studio 3A West, the same space used the previous week for special election coverage. The space’s plentiful video walls allowed Now to showcase multiple video feeds coming in from all over the state as well as some data-driven looks.

CNN took the opportunity to launch a new election graphics package at 7 p.m. eastern. More coverage of that is coming.

Advertisement

Fox continued to use its “Democracy 2024” branding and look. The network was only one of the major cable networks to send most of its hosts to Iowa, with CNN and MSNBC covering from New York and Washington, D.C., though all of them had scores of reporters on the ground throughout the state.

The “PBS NewsHour” team offered special coverage of the caucuses as well, introducing an updated election open.

The new open also includes a new “Vote 2024” logo combines blue and white angled backgrounds with red and white ribbons with shadowed folds that conjures some connections to the flag icon in NBC News’ election logo.

The “Vote” logo itself is now italicized and producers added the “Iowa Caucuses” subtitle to the open using a condensed sans serif.

Note: We are working to add NewsNation coverage here but some technical issues are restricting our ability to play back the network’s coverage. We hope to have this resolved soon.