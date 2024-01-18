NewsNation expanding ‘The Hill’ brand to Sunday morning show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar’s NewsNation network is diving into the arena of Sunday morning public affairs.

The new show, set to debut March 3, 2024, will be known as “The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt,” leveraging the name of the political publication Nexstar bought in 2021.

NewsNation already produced a daily version of “The Hill,” which is hosted by Blake Burman.

Stirewalt is already politics editor for NewsNation and is also a contributing editor to the right-leaning publication The Dispatch. He’s also a fellow at the right-leaning think tank American Enterprise Institute.

He also is featured in the segments “Pulse of the People” and “Stirewalt Breaks it Down” on the weekday version of “The Hill.”

Early in January 2024, NewsNation announced some schedule changes, including launching weekend morning news. The new weekend “Morning in America” will lead into “The Hill Sunday.”

The 10 a.m. timeslot doesn’t compete with CNN’s “State of the Union,” which airs at 9 a.m. eastern. It also avoids “Fox News Sunday,” which also airs at 9 a.m. on the Fox broadcasting network and 2 p.m. on the network’s cable channel.

ABC, NBC and CBS Sunday morning political affairs programming, “This Week,” “Meet the Press” and “Face the Nation” have varying airtimes depending on market.

“Meet the Press” is typically offered at 9 a.m. but airs later in different markets, including 10:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C. and New York. “Face the Nation” starts at 10:30 a.m. eastern, with some stations carrying the full 60 minutes and others either breaking the show into two different airtimes or not carrying the second half. “This Week” is offered at 9 a.m. eastern, but times vary by market.