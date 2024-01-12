NewsNation shuffling talent, schedule while launching new weekend newscast

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar’s NewsNation has announced a series of schedule and talent changes that will take effect Jan. 22, 2024.

The changes start with “Morning in America,” which will start at 6 a.m. eastern, but losing an hour and ending at 9 a.m.

Adrienne Bankert, the current anchor of “Morning in America” who was lured from ABC News, will depart the show, becoming a “special projects anchor.” One of her first projects is “One Nation Under God,” a series on faith in the U.S.

Markie Martin will start solo anchoring “Morning.”

The network is also swapping “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to 5 p.m. from its current 6 p.m. slot. “The Hill” will then move to 6 p.m.

NewsNation is also launching a weekend edition of “Morning in America” to be anchored by Hena Doba. Former “Today” producer Dee Dee Thomas will executive produce the new weekend show.

Plans call for the weekend edition to debut Jan. 27, 2024, and run from 7 to 10 a.m. eastern, displacing some faith-based programming and “Blue Bloods” repeats.

After the changes, the network’s new weekday schedule will look like this:

6 to 9 a.m., “Morning in America”

9 a.m. to noon, “NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes”

Noon to 3 p.m., “NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie”

3 to 5 p.m., “NewsNation Now with Connell McShane”

5 to 6 p.m., “Elizabeth Vargas Reports”

6 to 7 p.m., “The Hill”

7 to 8 p.m., “On Balance with Leland Vittert”

8 to 9 p.m., “Cuomo”

9 to 10 p.m., “Dan Abrams Live”

10 to 11 p.m., “Banfield”

NewsNation had previously stated that it hopes to offering news programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s currently filling some weekday early-morning hours with syndicated programming. Weekends still feature religious and syndicated programs in many overnight and daytime hours.