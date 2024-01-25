L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik forge collaboration to propel professional audio industry forward

Audio technology companies d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics have joined forces in a groundbreaking collaboration to advance technologies and tools for the benefit of the industry.

The first result of this alliance is a project to jointly develop an innovative software platform, designed to revolutionize the configuration and management of Milan AVB networks.

In a remarkable departure from traditional competition, born from the companies’ shared commitment within the Avnu Alliance, L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik are co-designing a new software platform that addresses some of the challenges which currently discourage widespread adoption of Milan AVB technology. The software will be a neutral and free-to-use solution that eliminates any branding affiliations to help further foster universal acceptance. This collaboration reflects the commitment of the two manufacturers to removing barriers and paving the way for broader adoption of Milan AVB, the most stable and open networking technology.

Both companies believe in the high-performance reliability of Milan AVB to enhance the artist’s art and the audience’s emotion. This project is a testament to their combined dedication to advancing technological standards in professional live events. While d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics lead the initial development, the project actively encourages additional contributors, emphasizing inclusivity and collective industry advancement.

L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik are also collaborating with SoundPLAN on the key issue of noise impact, working to define an exchange format between professional audio manufacturers’ software and environmental noise simulation software.

“Our two companies each have individual value propositions for our customers, and we will continue to enjoy healthy competition. However, we are also excited to be cooperating on technical standards that will provide value to our industry,” says Amnon Harman, CEO at d&b audiotechnik. “This new form of competing on one side and cooperating on the other side results in higher quality products, faster development times, and better functionality for all of our customers.”

“This groundbreaking collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing technology that improves workflow and delivers a memorable experience that connects artist and audience, and a safe and comfortable experience for crew and neighbors,” stated Hervé Guillaume, CEO at L-Acoustics Group. “Together, these projects will create benefit for the entire industry, reinforcing our collective strength.”

Milan Manager is set to be officially launched at InfoComm 2024.