Sinclair sells off STIRR amid rising FAST market competition

Sinclair Broadcast Group finalized the sale of its ad-supported streaming platform, STIRR, to Thinking Media, a startup specializing in cloud solutions for streaming services. This move, first reported by Cord Cutters News, represents a significant shift in Sinclair’s digital strategy.

Launched in 2019, STIRR aimed to blend traditional broadcasting with modern streaming trends.

It offered over 100 live channels and a vast library of movies and television shows, including local live news programming. However, in recent times, STIRR’s offerings dwindled to just four live channels and a limited selection of on-demand content.

The sale to Thinking Media, a company that emerged last year and focuses on ad-supported content, comes at a time when free, ad-supported streaming services (FAST) are gaining momentum. Industry giants and subscription-based platforms are increasingly exploring ad-supported models to attract a broader audience.

Despite the industry’s trend toward ad-supported models, STIRR’s decline in content and diversity suggests challenges in maintaining a competitive edge. The platform, once a forerunner in combining live news with entertainment, has seen its live-streaming channels disappear post-sale, leaving only on-demand content.

The specifics of the deal, including whether any of Sinclair’s original content was included, remain undisclosed. Sinclair declined to comment on the sale, which does not impact Sinclair’s other streaming assets including Charge, Comet and Stadium.

For Thinking Media, STIRR presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

The company’s expertise in cloud-based streaming solutions could potentially breathe new life into STIRR. However, revitalizing the platform and making it stand out in the increasingly crowded FAST market will require strategic content acquisition and innovative technology integration.

