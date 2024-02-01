Ateme to unveil video-streaming solutions at MWC 2024

Ateme will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2024, showcasing its next-generation video streaming solutions that help operators reduce the cost of video delivery, in hall 5, booth 5G18.

At the core of Ateme’s showcase will be the demonstration of technologies designed to:

Immerse: Offer viewers the highest quality of experience, including support for Spatial Computing for immersive experiences with AR overlays, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) for crisper colors.

Engage: Provide exceptional experiences for sports fans in and off venues, giving them an immersive look into the game from their smartphones and/or XR headsets with real-time access to stats and multi-angle live and replays. Solutions that never let them miss a beat with AI-generated highlight creation and enriched notifications.

Monetize: Solutions for delivering and monetizing video content efficiently and flexibly – including SaaS solutions for FAST and Dynamic Ad Insertion.

“With important sports events planned in 2024, operators want to give their audiences the best viewing experience,” said Mickaël Raulet, CTO of Ateme. ”At the same time, they also want to optimize their infrastructure to keep costs down. We are thrilled to be part of Mobile World Congress 2024 and share how we enable exceptional experiences that engage and immerse viewers while minimizing operational expenses, as well as how we help operators find new monetization opportunities to reach profitability. We invite all attendees to visit Booth 5G18 to explore the future of video streaming”.