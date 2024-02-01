TAG adds to sales and technical teams

TAG Video Systems has kicked off 2024 by enhancing its sales and technical teams. The move reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to ensure customers receive a Zer0 Friction experience, maximum value from their TAG platform, and stay ahead of the technology curve as IP continues to change the broadcast landscape. TAG’s Zer0 Friction philosophy allows Broadcasters, Content Creators and Distributors to minimize complexity, manage the pace of change, while competitively enabling business operations.

“As IP grows, the need to monitor, visualize and analyze sources becomes more complex with unprecedented scale levels,” explains Kevin Joyce, Zer0 Friction Officer at TAG. “TAG’s commitment to a Zer0 Friction experience with our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction has resulted in a greater investment in human resources. We understand that our success is intertwined with the success of our customers, and these strategic additions and promotions strengthen the services we offer and enrich the customer experience.“

Robert Erickson steps into the role of Vice President of Sales Americas from VP Live Production & Sports. Backed by 25 years of experience, Erickson brings a thorough understanding of emerging and evolving technologies and the know-how to maximize them in the fast-paced broadcast and IT markets. In his new position, Erickson will tap into his visionary approach to ensure customers derive the maximum benefit from TAG’s versatile platform, enabling them to focus on business growth and new opportunities instead of technology. Under Erickson’s leadership the sales team is poised to increase customer satisfaction by tailoring solutions to meet each customer’s unique broadcasting needs. Erickson can be reached at: robert@tagvs.com

With his extensive background in broadcasting and his technical expertise, Mark Davis is now the Director of Sales – Americas. In his new role, Davis will focus on simplifying the growing complexities of customer workflows, ensuring they fully utilize TAG’s capabilities to enhance their operations. Davis will draw upon his deep-rooted technical acumen to help customers navigate the constantly evolving M&E landscape and rapid pace of change inherent in TV broadcasting technologies to optimize business opportunities and operational strategies. Davis can be reached at: mark@tagvs.com

The promotion of Richard Harvey to Customer Success Team Lead – Americas will ensure seamless onboarding and ongoing support for TAG customers. Harvey’s role is crucial in guaranteeing customers experience a smooth transition to TAG solutions, maximize the advantages of the platform, simplify their complex operations, and provide exceptional quality at scale to their clients. Harvey can be reached at: richardh@tagvs.com

Additionally, TAG welcomes Viktor Rzesanke as a Technical Application Specialist. Rzesanke will be responsible for integrating TAG’s solutions into diverse broadcasting environments to not only enhance but simplify customers’ workflows and facilitate seamless interoperability and customization. Rzesanke can be reached at: viktor@tagvs.com