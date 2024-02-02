Veset launches new ad-insertion platform, AdWise

Veset, developer of Veset Nimbus, the SaaS platform for broadcasters, media content owners and service providers, has announced the release of its new, seamless ad-insertion platform, Veset AdWise.

Veset AdWise is the new in-video advertising solution for live and premium feeds, allowing contextual and relevant advertising to be placed alongside the live feed without directing the viewer away from the main broadcasted content. The innovative solution to traditional ad challenges, uses ad-insertion technology built on AWS for dynamic ad integration for a personalised viewing experience where live advertising doesn’t hide the live feed.

Features include:

● Seamless integration with live streams including linear TV, AVOD and FAST channels.

● Dynamic squeezing technology for ad-insertion without disrupting the live feed.

● Contextual ad placement and increased monetisation prospects.

● Enhanced viewer experience with the removal of traditional ad breaks.

● Customisable and flexible features for a range of broadcasting needs.

● Boosted ad value and revenue due to ads displayed alongside content.

Gatis Gailis, CEO, Veset, had this to say on the release of Veset AdWise: “The industry is changing with unprecedented effect, and as a result, we are seeing extreme changes in consumer habits and data. With ad-technology like Veset AdWise, broadcasters and advertisers in the industry can look towards a direct-to-consumer focused future that benefits all evolving elements from linear TV, AVOD and FAST channels amongst others. The industry might be changing, but ad-tech is catching up really fast.”

The product is easy to use and can be used for live sports broadcasting, news and live events, entertainment and TV shows, targeted local advertising, educational and informative content, and customised ad campaigns, among some of the broadcast opportunities.