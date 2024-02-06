NBCUniversal, Pluto TV expand partnership with new streaming channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal and Pluto TV have unveiled an expansion of their content offerings by introducing new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

This collaboration aims to enrich Pluto TV’s platform with a diverse range of programming, encompassing entertainment, news, sports, and true crime segments from NBCUniversal’s extensive television and streaming portfolio as well as from the NBCU Global TV Distribution library.

Effective immediately, with further rollouts scheduled throughout the month, Pluto TV subscribers can now enjoy past seasons of reality series such as “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef” through dedicated FAST channels. These offerings cater to a wide audience, including sports enthusiasts who will have access to GolfPass and NBC Sports channels, and true crime aficionados who can indulge in channels featuring acclaimed series like “American Greed” and “Lockup.”

Moreover, the partnership brings dedicated FAST channels with library series including classics like “Little House on the Prairie,” “The Lone Ranger,” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Universal Monsters and genre-based action and crime content channels are also part of the new lineup, offering a rich selection of films and series to Pluto TV’s audience.

Scheduled for launch later this year are NBC and Telemundo local FAST channels, further expanding the breadth of accessible content on Pluto TV.

The new entertainment, sports, news and true crime FAST channels now available include:

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup”.

Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, Golf Channel news and features, and much more.

NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including Premier League Stories and “The Dan Patrick Show”.

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change – or will chaos rule?

Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.

Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy-winning drama.

Universal Action: Buckle up and hold on tight! Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and many others.

Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more.

Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters, and howling werewolves! From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, which include titles such as “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Wolf Man” and more.

