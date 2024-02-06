TAG Video Systems joins the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

TAG Video Systems has announced that it has joined the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem.

Joining the Alliance will allow TAG to collaborate with other members to tackle technical challenges and develop best practice solutions aimed at delivering an optimal viewing experience anywhere, anytime, on any device.

“TAG is delighted to join the Streaming Video Technology Alliance and collaborate with the brightest minds in the video value chain,” said Michael Demb, TAG’s VP of Product Strategy. “As the adoption of IP increases it becomes more complex and important for customers to monitor streams, ensure their safe delivery, and leverage their own data for expanded business options. The Alliance’s diverse membership opens the door to a wealth of ideas and provides a path to creative solutions that will keep our customers ahead of this technology evolution and allow them to provide an exceptional entertainment experience.”

On February 14, TAG, the leader in software-based IP end-to-end monitoring, deep probing, logging, and real-time visualization solutions, will sponsor SEGMENTS:2024, a one-day public conference focusing on streaming operations organized and hosted by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. TAG will join streaming video experts in an SVTA Working Group Update on Live Streaming to share ideas and expertise and provide updates on current projects. SEGMENTS:2024 will be held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

“The Streaming Video Technology Alliance was established to develop an open architecture, propose standards, and promote best practices to support the future of streaming video,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director, Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “We welcome TAG Video Systems to the SVTA. They join leading organizations from across the industry to help the SVTA shape the future of online video by collaborating, discussing, and planning how the video ecosystem can operate openly and scale to best meet consumer demand.”

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Technology Alliance’s charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of standards and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The SVTA is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience and interoperability.