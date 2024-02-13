Super Bowl LVIII sets multiple ratings records

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Super Bowl LVIII delivered big numbers of Paramount Global.

The game, which aired on the CBS broadcast network, NFL Network and Univision as well as streaming offerings Paramount+, NFL+, ViX.

A kids-themed version was carried by Paramount-owned Nickelodeon.

All told, an average of 123.4 million versions watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11, 2024, becoming the most-watched telecast in history. This was up 7% over last year.

Of those, CBS brought in an average of 120.3 million, the largest figure for any network’s broadcast of the big game.

202.4 million people watched at least part of the game in one of the platforms, according to Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics estimates. That was up 10% over the previous year.

The game also was the most-streamed Super Bowl ever, an achievement that’s not surprising given how the industry is moving (though Paramount+ had some notable technical issues during much of the game).

Initial data being reported are fast estimates and may change.

Interest in the game was expected to be high for a variety of reasons — its glitzy venue of Vegas (in its debut as the host), a defending champ and whether or not pop store Taylor Swift would make an appearance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

There was also speculation about who might appear in the halftime show headlined by Usher, with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.a.m, Lil John and Ludacris rounding out the cast.

It probably didn’t hurt that the game was the longest in Super Bowl history and one of only two to go into overtime.

Earlier reports indicated that ad spots were going for around $6.5 million per 30-seconds. CBS was also able to squeeze in additional ads thanks to the overtime situation.

Industry experts estimated that CBS likely would pull in around $650 million in ad revenue while overtime gave it another $60 million.