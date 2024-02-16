Warner Chappell launches label focused on covers of parent’s iconic songs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Warner Chappell Production Music and Warner Chappell Music have teamed up to launch a new label, Run4Cover.

Combining WCM’s renowned catalog with WCPM’s cutting-edge production expertise, Run4Cover offers fresh, brand new arrangements of beloved and instantly recognizable songs spanning numerous eras. Designed for both widely-distributed productions and independent content creators, the label also minimizes licensing complexities, according to an announcement.

Run4Cover’s constantly expanding repertoire features new renditions of timeless global hits by iconic artists such as Radiohead (“Exit Music (For A Film),” “Karma Police”), Curtis Mayfield (“Move On Up”), Kool & The Gang (“Celebration”) and Donna Summer (“Hot Stuff”). The label showcases these covers in diverse styles, including interpretations by a string quartet, big band, nu-disco, and haunting trailerizations.

“We’re thrilled to work with the WCM team to reinterpret both the hits and the deep cuts in their incredible music catalog. Being able to provide a one-stop cover option also saves clients a lot of time,” said Pat Weaver, head of production, Warner Chappell Production Music, in a statement.

“Great songs have so many different facets and guises, and this is a fantastic way for our clients to tap into covers of iconic classics and bring out different dimensions,” added Rich Robinson, EVP global synchronization and media original music, Warner Chappell Music.

All label compositions are controlled by WCM, and the original master recordings are owned by WCPM. Clients benefit from a streamlined clearance process through a single point of contact, creating a convenient one-call solution. Additionally, Run4Cover offers custom covers tailored to individual preferences.