What happened to Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CNN This Morning” anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly have been “off” since Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The two were last seen on-air together Feb. 15, 2024, but CNN confirmed they were simply taking time off for the long President’s Day weekend.

Audie Cornish and John Berman filled in Feb. 19, 2024, with Erica Hill beside Omar Jimenez on Feb. 16, 2024.

Harlow and Mattingly have continued to anchor “This Morning” even after the network’s Feb. 5, 2024, announcement that the show would end.

At the time of the announcement, the network did not mention a new assignment for either anchor, but did say it was in discussions with them about new roles.

The move was part of a broader schedule shakeup that includes Kasie Hunt’s “Early Start” expanding to two hours and taking on the name “CNN This Morning.” It will run from 5 to 7 a.m. eastern.

Meanwhile, “CNN NewsCentral” with Berman, Kate Bolduan and ; will move up an hour and start at 7 a.m. eastern.

The show will still run three hours, ending at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. Weekend anchor Jim Acosta will anchor from 10 to 11 a.m. on “CNN Newsroom” with Pamela Brown launching “The Bulletin” at 11 a.m. eastern. Brown is on family leave, however, so Wolf Blitzer is slated to anchor until she returns.

Advertisement

Hunt, Acosta and Brown will all anchor from Washington, D.C., with editorial production for all three shows plus “NewsCentral” handled out of CNN headquarters in Atlanta. The anchors are expected to collaborate with the Atlanta newsroom remotely.

Harlow and Mattingly’s version of “CNN This Morning” was the last weekday morning show produced from the network’s New York newsroom, though the Hudson Yards facility still handled studio operations as it does for the morning block of “NewsCentral.”