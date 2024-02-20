Pebble upgrades Bahrain TV with next-gen solutions

Pebble has has migrated Bahrain TV its Pebble Neptune system to the latest generation of Pebble enterprise-level automation for powerful multi-channel delivery.

Bahrain TV bouget is the television arm of the Ministry of Information (MI) Kingdom of Bahrain, the nation’s sole public broadcaster based in the Bahraini capital, Manama. Working alongside systems integrator First Gulf Company (FGC, Saudi Arabia), Pebble team migrated the legacy Pebble systems at the broadcaster with their latest Solution for an ST-2110 technology, ensuring that the MI’s six TV channels are ideally positioned for the IP-based future.

The solution is based around Pebble enterprise automation controlling both Pebble Integrated playout channel as well as third-party server, mixer, and routing devices in a single integrated system. The playout component can play out six channels at a time it controls six Main and six protect server ports, six Mixers, and six CGs, while ingest can also manage six simultaneous feeds per server providing parallel ingest to main and backup servers. In addition, the solution provides playlist preparation tools and preview list with Junction preview capabilities. The solution also manages media movement providing automated file transfers between video servers, nearline storage and the LTO Archive. Care had to be taken to integrate the Pebble systems seamlessly with best-of-breed components in the Bahrain TV channels workflow, as well as ensuring there was no disruption to viewers during the delicate process of swapping the individual components.

“We are delighted to be installing the very latest generation of Pebble solutions at Bahrain TV, ensuring it remains one of the flagship installations for us in the region,” comments Eng. Abdulla Ahmed Al Balooshi, Asst. Undersecretary of Technical Affairs, Ministry of Information, Kingdom of Bahrain.

“IP is coming, here as elsewhere in the world, and the ST-2110 capabilities that Bahrain TV have specified will make sure it can adapt and evolve its services to the Bahraini people over the coming years.”