Zixi and Verizon Business partner to offer 5G media workflows

Zixi has announced an executed co-sell agreement with Verizon, coupling their world-class network infrastructure with Zixi’s industry-leading live IP video software-defined solutions to deliver customer excellence through the power of a best-of-breed collaboration for live linear and live event workflows across the media supply chain.

The SDVP is an innovative solution for provisioning, orchestrating and managing live video on 5G or any IP network and is deployed across the nodes of Verizon’s Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) with robust network access and ultra-low latency for content acquisition and delivery, enabling a variety of use cases from business to consumer consumption at scale. Leveraging the modularity and flexibility of the SDVP, operations and engineering teams can quickly and reliably deploy live video routes that maximize the performance of 5G networks.

Users can now deploy Zixi Broadcasters using Zixi ZEN Master and have access to comprehensive telemetry data on the network, transport, intra-cloud delivery, and associated edge devices in the end-to-end workflow. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to help manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert, and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices, and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. Powerful workflows include advanced GPU accelerated live transcoding, Zixi-patented sequenced hitless failover, connection bonding over disparate networks, purpose-built live operations dashboards, enhanced visualization, and centralized management of live channels and live events.

The partnership enables Verizon field sales to deliver to the customer base a software-defined solution set consisting of the Zixi Broadcaster, ZEN Master control plane and Zixi Live Transcoding, allowing Verizon to extend the edge of its network and allow M&E clients to scale at compute, transmission and operational levels. With this partnership, the companies are facilitating the Media and Entertainment industry migration to IP and Cloud-based workflows and away from satellite and other legacy methods while maintaining or exceeding broadcast levels of Quality of Service (QoS) and performance SLAs with lower latency. This becomes critical as the number of business partners involved in the media supply chain continues to grow exponentially, and content owners compete for audience share and drive new business models that innovate the programming lines of monetization while delivering a high Quality of Experience (QoE).

Zixi’s software-defined solution, with its high efficiency, reduced infrastructure requirements, bandwidth optimization, and transport stream egress cost reduction, helps open new possibilities for the industry’s growth, innovation and enhanced video streaming experiences. The SDVP with the Zixi Protocol has become the industry standard with unmatched compute efficiency that is 14x more efficient than any alternative solutions employing other inefficient protocols. This increased efficiency reduces the complexity and cost associated with managing implementations at scale, delivering more sustainable workflows with significant cost savings. Zixi is the most sustainable and cost-effective solution available, requiring 95% less compute and on average 50% less bandwidth while being 14x more port efficient saving 50% on egress costs. With the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry, Zixi allows broadcasters to repurpose investment into new content acquisition, new business models and opportunities to generate revenue.

“The breadth of Verizon network services and solutions coupled with the Zixi SDVP creates a winning combination of transport services, reliability and ease of use,” said Tim Stevens, Global Leader, Strategic Innovation, Media & Entertainment, Verizon. “By collaborating with a complex, next-generation provider like Zixi we are able to provide complex, next-generation solutions across the ecosystem enabling Verizon to deliver on our mission to help organizations improve performance and realize value faster.”

“Working closely with Verizon, we are bringing the industry an excellent 5G solution for live linear and event-based video use cases,” said Eric Bolten, VP Business Development, Zixi. “The Verizon/Zixi solution set is a comprehensive Software-Defined Video Network fabric that coupled with Verizon’s world-class MEC network, allows media and entertainment customers a reliable and scalable offering across the media supply-chain as the live video market continues to rapidly evolve.”