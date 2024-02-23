Sports content influencing streaming subscriptions, Hub finds

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the competition among streaming platforms intensifies, a recent survey by Hub Entertainment Research, titled “What’s the Score: The Evolution of Sports Media,” sheds light on a pivotal factor influencing viewers’ platform choices: sports content.

The survey, taken before the news of a new unified sports streaming service from Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox, highlights the importance of live and unique content for streaming platforms. Unlike the saturated market of scripted originals, sports events remain distinct, drawing viewers to platforms that hold exclusive broadcasting rights.

According to the survey, nearly 80% of sports enthusiasts prioritize content related to their favorite sports during the season over other TV offerings.

This sentiment is particularly strong among avid fans, with 36% stating sports content is significantly more important than other types of programming. The appeal of sports is so strong that 75% of devoted fans are willing to subscribe to a new platform if it means access to their preferred sports events. This trend is not limited to specific sports; a broad spectrum of fans, including those of the NFL, NBA and Premier League, demonstrate a high likelihood (50%) to subscribe to new services for their sports content.

The survey also highlights the ancillary benefits of sports broadcasting for streaming platforms. Approximately a third of viewers (31%) engage with shows promoted during sports events and a similar number (27%) remain on the channel for subsequent programming. This behavior underscores the role of sports in enhancing platform stickiness and promoting content discovery, addressing the challenge of audience fragmentation in the streaming era.

Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub, emphasizes the strategic value of sports content, noting its potential to decisively influence the streaming landscape. “These findings reinforce that sports content will have a big impact on the next stage of the streaming wars and might entirely settle them,” Giegengack observes. The inherent draw of sports, coupled with their ability to command dedicated seasonal viewership, makes them a lucrative investment for streaming platforms.

The research, part of Hub’s semiannual study involving 3,016 U.S. sports fans aged 13 to 74, explores the evolving relationship between sports fandom and consumption platforms. It aims to understand how exclusive content affects subscriber retention and acquisition and how the shifting rights landscape impacts viewer experience and platform selection.

As sports rights continue to migrate across different distribution channels, understanding their value becomes crucial for creators, distributors and advertisers within the sports content ecosystem. Hub’s insights offer a nuanced perspective on the significance of sports to audiences, highlighting the strategic importance of sports programming in the competitive streaming industry.