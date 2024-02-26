Black audiences embrace FAST for authentic representation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A recent study by CRG Global sheds light on an emerging trend in free ad-supported streaming TV: the pronounced preference for FAST services among Black audiences in the United States.

This analysis, derived from a survey conducted in January 2024 involving 300 Black U.S. FAST viewers aged 18-69, ventures beyond mere viewership statistics to unravel the underpinnings of FAST’s appeal to this demographic.

Prior investigations by CRG Global in August 2023 revealed that 61.2% of Black adults in the U.S. engage with at least one FAST service, outpacing the engagement rates of White adults at 41.5% and Hispanic/Latinx adults at 55%. Black viewers, on average, frequent 2.1 FAST services, with Tubi emerging as a favorite due to its rich catalog of original Black cinema.

This preference underscores a broader trend, the segmentation of FAST offerings to fit different cultural and entertainment preferences. The FAST ecosystem, with its array of services like Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Tubi and Freevee, has carved out a niche by offering many channels dedicated to Black culture.

This diversity in content, ranging from lifestyle and classic shows to reality programming and narratives from Africa, speaks directly to the multifaceted interests of Black viewers. The result is a vibrant tapestry of FAST channels that resonate deeply with this audience, offering a spectrum of content that traditional TV has struggled to match.

The frequency of FAST engagement among Black viewers is particularly noteworthy, with over 60% indicating daily viewership.

Advertisement

This stands in stark contrast to the engagement patterns of White and Hispanic audiences and challenges prevailing narratives about FAST as a seldom-used or secondary viewing option. Such robust engagement underscores the relevance and appeal of FAST services, particularly those catering to Black audiences’ specific interests and cultural nuances.

February 2024 marked a record high, with 67 channels dedicated to Black culture, signifying a notable shift towards more inclusive and diverse content offerings within the FAST landscape.

Black FAST viewers’ perceptions of these services further illuminate their appeal. The study indicates a strong preference for FAST over traditional TV, attributed to a variety of factors including entertainment value, the ease of finding appealing content and the overall enjoyment of the viewing experience.