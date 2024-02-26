FOR-A software-defined IP solutions evolve with extensive range of new offerings at 2024 NAB Show

FOR-A Corporation of America will unveil a series of innovations during the upcoming 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas that advance the company’s “Software-Defined IP Solution” theme, first announced in 2022. Among the significant innovations on the FOR-A stand will be the introduction of a SMPTE ST 2110 broadcast suite that enables flexible IP resource sharing and a 3G-based production automation solution. FOR-A’s live production ecosystem works with all flavors of IP, featuring full support for ST 2110 standards.

In addition to its groundbreaking ST 2110 resource sharing software, FOR-A will demonstrate the SOAR-A platform for remote production; an IP-based custom server; software-based switching; an all-in-one audio and video multiview/routing solution; cost-effective XR software; an end-to-end station automation production system with gateway-free streaming; and new Micro LED displays together with a graphic art library.

Visitors to the FOR-A booth will see integrated solutions divided into the following pods:

Broadcast production automation

ST 2110 workflow

Software-based production

Cost-effective AR/XR

LED displays with digital art

IP technology in development will be shown in a private suite.

“FOR-A is at the forefront of IP technology innovation,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “There are a range of developments on display NAB attendees may not expect from FOR-A. We’ve been in communication with our customers and become deeply aware of our broadcast customers’ pain points. Our new technology will knock their socks off. Among them will be resource sharing software that simplifies integration at ST 2110 facilities and a flexible media-over-IP server that can be used in a wide range of applications. We’re offering an extensive range of IP-based solutions. We can’t wait until April 14th!”

FOR-A will exhibit in booth #C4507 during the 2024 NAB Show, running from April 14-17 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.