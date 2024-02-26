Struggle to replace local newspapers with online outlets

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Digital media continues to reshape the landscape of journalism with the decline of print newspapers at the forefront.

According to a report by Nieman Lab, the United States witnessed the closure of more than 130 print newspapers in 2023 alone, further exacerbating a trend that has seen almost 2,900 papers disappear since 2005.

The stark reality is that new digital outlets are not emerging swiftly enough to fill the void left by these closures and local television stations are not necessarily filling in the gaps in reporting.

Despite the digital transformation, the number of digital news outlets has plateaued at approximately 550, with an equal number of openings and closures annually.

In addition to digital initiatives and collaborative efforts, local television stations could step up to cover these under-served communities, but it would require additional resources and a long-term commitment. Some have already started to expand their footprint, adding community-based reporters, new regional correspondents and adding bureaus.

As trusted sources of news, local television stations have the opportunity to collaborate with digital and print journalists, creating a more interconnected and resilient local news landscape.

Nieman Lab notes 1,558 of the nation’s 3,143 counties are left with only one news outlet, while 203 counties find themselves without any local news source whatsoever. This situation leaves thousands of communities in the dark, devoid of access to news that reflects their realities, concerns and aspirations.

Further compounding the issue is the correlation between the survival of local news organizations and the socioeconomic status of communities.

Counties with an average household income above $80,000 are more likely to sustain a robust local journalism ecosystem, whereas those with an average income of $54,000 or less are at a higher risk of becoming news deserts.

Additionally, the viability of local news is closely linked to factors such as population density and gross domestic product per capita, indicating that wealthier, more densely populated areas have a distinct advantage in maintaining diverse news sources.

As the landscape of media continues to evolve, the need for sustainable models of local journalism becomes increasingly urgent. The loss of print newspapers and the struggle to establish viable digital alternatives pose significant challenges, but also opportunities for reinvention and collaboration.