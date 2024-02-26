Former ‘Wendy’ EP says it ‘seems impossible’ for ex-host to return to TV

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

One of Wendy Williams‘ former producers is speaking out about the former talk show host’s future prospects in TV.

Suzanne Bass, the former co-executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show,” spoke with People about Williams, saying she thinks its “seems impossible” that she could mount a comeback given her health issues.

“Since Wendy’s been off the air, there’s been a huge void in both daytime TV and pop culture,” Bass told People. “I think there’s always been a glimmer of hope for a comeback for her. But since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

On Feb. 22, 2024, Williams’ team announced she had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

That came days before Lifetime was set to air a two-night documentary on Williams.

In the doc, Williams is shown planning a podcast return, but no such offering has been launched.

Williams is reportedly living in a health care facility and has had little contact with her family, raising concerns about her condition and financial situation.

Her assets are reportedly under control of a third-party conservatorship after he bank reported irregular activity and concern for her assets.

Advertisement

Bass was close to Williams for years as part of her EP role. She also became familiar to viewers as one of the handful of people in the studio Williams would regularly interact with on TV.

She transitioned to the “Wendy” replacement, “Sherri,” featuring former “View” co-host Sherri Sheperd, but exited in June 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her husband, Brendan Higgins, also worked for the show as a stage manager.

Both shows are produced by Debmar-Mercury and syndicated nationally.