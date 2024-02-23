Former talk queen Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia dementia

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Wendy Williams, who transitioned from a career in radio to becoming a syndicated talk show host, has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

News of the diagnosis came Feb. 22, 2024, just days before her four-part docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?” is set to air over the weekend of Feb. 24, 2024, on Lifetime.

Williams never appeared on the final season of her namesake talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” during the 2021-2022 season due undisclosed health concerns.

Debmar-Mercury initially appeared to be trying to keep the show going in hopes of her return, using a variety of fill-in hosts.

Eventually, however, “Wendy” was canceled and replaced in most markets by “Sherri” featuring Sherri Shepherd from the same studio “Wendy” used.

Williams health concerns came amid allegations that her husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., who was also her manager and an executive producer on the talk show at the time, had fathered a child with another woman. The couple would eventually divorce.

Williams had been open with her battles with substance abuse in the past and also spent time in a sober living house when her talk show was still in production.

Previews for the upcoming “Where Is Wendy Williams?” show footage from as far back as 2022 of the talk show host in her New York City apartment. Some preview clips show her appear to be confused, agitated or more like her TV personality.

Williams has reportedly since moved out of the apartment and is living in a facility equipped to handle her dementia diagnosis.

There is reportedly an ongoing legal battle over her money and assets, which the documentary appears to be prepared to address by pointing out how conservatorship-style arrangements can be used to exploit some people.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit from Sabrina Morrissey, who says she is serving as the conservator for “W.H.H.” (which is presumed to stand for “Wendy Williams Hunter”) targets Lifetime’s parent company, according to TMZ reporting.

Morrissey is reportedly seeking a temporary restraining order, a common tactic used to prevent the release of a TV series, film or book that one person may think is unfavorable to them. Details of the lawsuit are scarce because the judge in the case placed it under seal.

Because of this, it’s not clear if Morrissey is trying to prevent the airing of the documentary, but a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for the week of Feb. 26, 2024, which would be after the series has aired in full. This could suggest the suit is not directly tied to the release of documentary, which Williams gets executive producer credit for.

Williams and her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who also worked on the documentary, have accused others of interfering with her financial affairs, including taking over control of her bank accounts, leading Williams to claim she has “no money,” though separate reports suggested that essential expenses such as rent and day-to-day needs were still being paid from Williams’ accounts, just under the watchful eye of a conservator.