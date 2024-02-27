Telemundo names news division leader

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gemma Garcia is returning to Telemundo to lead the Noticias Telemundo news division.

She will succeed Patsy Loris, who departed in January as executive vice president of news.

Garcia will oversee news programming, editorial units, digital news properties, newsgathering and bureaus in the United States and Latin America. Garcia will report to Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Garcia most recently was the head of news at RTVE Play, an OTT service of Spain’s public media company Radio Television Espanola. She previously had several different news leadership positions at Telemundo, including as senior vice president of digital news. She also helped develop and launch initiatives like Planeta Tierra, an environmental reporting unit, and the Axios Latino newslette.

In a statement, Garcia said that “as we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”