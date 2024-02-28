Q&A: Ateliere’s Dan Goman on streaming bundles and rising costs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In this executive Q&A, Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere Creative Technologies, shares his insights on the evolving landscape of the streaming industry. Amidst rising streaming prices, Goman discusses the potential long-term effects on consumer behavior and industry dynamics, highlighting the push towards more sustainable, profitable, and predictable models.

How do you see the trend of soaring streaming prices impacting consumer behavior and industry dynamics in the long term?

The trend of soaring streaming prices could impact consumer behavior by potentially driving users towards models that are more sustainable, profitable, and predictable for the industry. This shift may lead to a new monetization model, possibly resembling traditional cable packages.

What are the key drivers pushing the streaming industry towards higher costs, and how sustainable is this approach?

Key drivers of higher costs in the streaming industry include high content and operating costs, market saturation, and decreasing revenues from traditional cable/broadcast sources. This approach aims at creating more sustainable and profitable models, but its long-term sustainability is uncertain.

What is your view on streaming bundles?

Streaming bundles are becoming a competitive strategy as they offer a variety of content in one package, appealing to diverse consumer preferences. These bundles may resemble traditional cable packages, offering a mix of content but may limit consumer choice to specific bundles rather than individual preferences.

The transformation of streaming platforms could lead to a model similar to traditional cable, known as “Cable 2.0,” which might reduce the flexibility and choice that are central to the current appeal of streaming services.

How might gaming change streaming?

Gaming could potentially change streaming by introducing interactive and engaging content, leading to new forms of entertainment and possibly integrating with traditional streaming services to offer a more comprehensive entertainment experience.

From a technology perspective, what needs do you see arising from your customers and endusers?

From a technology perspective, there’s a need for solutions that facilitate efficient and cost-effective content management, distribution, and storage, especially considering the growing variety and volume of content.

How do cloud native technologies contribute to reducing costs and increasing efficiencies?

Cloud-native technologies contribute to reducing costs and increasing efficiencies for studios by offering scalable, flexible, and resilient solutions for content storage, management, and distribution. They enable studios to handle large content libraries more effectively and adapt to changing market demands.