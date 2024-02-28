Tom Skilling bobblehead goes on sale for pre-orders

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has announced a commemorative figurine celebrating legendary Chicago forecaster Tom Skilling as he prepared to retire from the station after over 45 years.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order now for $30 plus $8 shipping, and expected to ship in May 2024.

Payment via a variety of accelerated checkouts, including Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal, Venmo and Google Pay.

The hall of fame notes the limited edition bobbleheads feature a likeness of Skilling “Standing on a base bearing his name, the smiling bobblehead version of Tom Skilling is wearing a suit and tie while delivering a forecast in front of a weather map.”

Skilling was presented with one on air Feb. 27, 2024.

It’s not immediately clear if the item has been officially endorsed by WGN or Skilling or if either will receive any proceeds from them.