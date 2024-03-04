Telemundo set to launch FAST dedicated to election coverage in May

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Noticias Telemundo is launching a FAST channel dedicated to Spanish-language coverage of the 2024 election, in addition to numerous other multiplatform plans.

In May 2024, the network will launch Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a 24/7 FAST channel on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Telemundo app, the Noticias Telemundo app and Xumo Play with additional platforms rolling out throughout the year.

Kicking off with five hours of streaming-only news content every day, Noticias Telemundo Ahora will build on its reputation as the leading Spanish language brand on digital platforms in the U.S. and provide hyperconnected U.S. Hispanics with exclusive programming, including breaking news, in-depth reports on topics underreported in English-language media, and a special focus on Decisión 2024, according to the network.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora will tap into Noticias Telemundo award-winning journalism on linear and digital, offering the latest news and high-profile interviews with newsmakers. Spanish-language FAST channels have been growing significantly, highlighting the need for digital-first Hispanic news programming on streaming platforms.