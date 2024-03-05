Networks promote Super Tuesday coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

All of the major U.S. broadcast and cable networks are promoting their coverage of Super Tuesday the evening of March 5, 2024.

ABC, CBS and NBC are offering primetime coverage for an hour at 10 p.m. eastern, while cable networks Fox, MSNBC and CNN are starting up around 6 p.m., though preview coverage has been airing all day.

Meanwhile, the CBS News Streaming Network, ABC News Live and NBC News Now will also carry rolling coverage throughout the evening. Promos airing on the primary network feed are letting viewers know about both streaming and the primetime special at the same time.

CBS News

Each network’s looks remain largely the same as what’s aired previously, though CBS News’ promos do have a glassy, blocky look.

Fox

Fox’s cable network, meanwhile, is using a more textural look in its promos than its normal “Democracy 24” look with white extruded and geometric elements accented with red, blue and gold.

It’s not clear if these departures from the primary election graphics look are being done only for promos or matching elements may be added later March 5 or later in the election cycle, but it’s not uncommon for promos to use different looks than the primary graphics.

ABC News

NBC News

MSNBC

CNN

