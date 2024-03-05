Triveni Digital 2024 NAB Show exhibitor preview

Triveni Digital, an industry leader in NextGen TV service delivery and quality assurance solutions, will showcase its end-to-end, fully redundant ATSC 3.0 offering for broadcasters at the 2024 NAB Show. As U.S. broadcasters ramp up their NextGen TV operations, Triveni Digital’s solutions enable them to improve efficiency, maximize revenue opportunities, and deliver an interactive television experience to improve viewer engagement.

“It has been an exciting journey progressing from experimenting with ATSC 3.0 to full-blown operations and monetization,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “At this year’s NAB Show, we’ll showcase a new suite of solutions designed to streamline NextGen TV deployments and boost profitability. Based in the U.S. and offering local support, Triveni Digital is geared up to ensure seamless ATSC 3.0 service delivery for broadcasters.”

State-of-the-art solutions highlighted at the 2024 NAB Show will include:

New NextGen TV offerings

Triveni Digital is expanding its ATSC 3.0 product line with a new suite of solutions to streamline and monetize NextGen TV service delivery. The company is excited to introduce a new NextGen TV solution, which will be launched at the 2024 NAB Show. More details about the new solution will be available shortly.

Reduce NextGen TV costs with the ATSC 3.0 translator

Lowering the cost of NextGen TV service delivery is a top priority for broadcasters. Leveraging Triveni Digital’s ATSC 3.0 Translator fueled by patented technology, broadcasters can efficiently repeat or translate their existing ATSC 3.0 signal to other areas without the need for an entire broadcast chain, minimizing costs, equipment, and power usage. The ATSC 3.0 Translator also includes an optional feature for NextGen TV signing, helping broadcasters quickly expand the reach of ATSC 3.0 services.

At this year’s NAB Show, Triveni Digital will highlight how the Translator validates NextGen TV signals in real time down to the frame structure, offering support for multiple physical layer pipes. The solution empowers broadcasters to perform ATSC 3.0 network troubleshooting and postmortem analysis with log and trend files to enhance NextGen TV experiences for viewers.

Monetize NextGen TV with the StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor, a cutting-edge test and measurement solution that supports the latest NextGen TV decryption protocols. Using StreamScope XM, broadcasters can better understand their subscribers and monetize ATSC 3.0 services. The A3SA decryption functionality on the StreamScope XM empowers broadcasters to transmit encrypted content in the ATSC 3.0 environment while ensuring outstanding content integrity. The solution also includes a 12-port input card and a new Continuous Transport Stream Recording capability that enables a wider, more detailed dataset for troubleshooting QoS issues.

Improve revenues with the SkyScraper XM Datacasting System

Triveni Digital’s SkyScraper XM Datacasting System is a revenue-booster for ATSC 3.0 service delivery. Offering unparalleled scalability and efficiency, SkyScraper XM simplifies the delivery of advanced, revenue-enhancing datacasting services. The state-of-the-art system supports standard content distribution and private NRT distribution applications over ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0, with optimized data delivery features such as Forward Error Correction (FEC), Opportunistic Data Insertion, and statistical multiplexing through hybrid broadcast and broadband delivery systems.

Centralize QoS management with StreamScope Enterprise

Triveni Digital’s StreamScope Enterprise platform empowers broadcasters to perform nationwide or regionwide QoS monitoring. Using the innovative solution, broadcasters can manage a collection of quality assurance elements, view overall system status, and launch problem-solving sessions for specific faults. The StreamScope Enterprise platform connects to Triveni Digital’s StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor to streamline NextGen TV delivery.

Triveni Digital brings expertise to NAB Show conference session

Triveni Digital’s senior vice president of emergent technology development, Mark Corl, will share his knowledge and expertise on the “Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) Mesh Network” during the NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference (BEITC). The session will take place on Sunday, April 14 at 11:50 a.m. Corl’s presentation will describe the design of a BPS transmitter mesh network that would allow nationwide time synchronization based entirely on ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, enabling better accuracy and traceability for broadcast positioning.