Networks go big for Super Tuesday with extended cold opens, AR

By Michael P. Hill

Here’s a look at how the major U.S. cable and broadcast networks kicked off coverage of Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024.

The videos also showcase augmented reality and extended reality features.

ABC News

ABC notably updated its extended reality graphics that appear to be on the floor of Studio TV3. The graphics now enter with science fiction-sounding effect.

ABC News Live

CBS News

CBS News introduced an updated election look March 5. Read more about that here.

CBS updates election graphics with bolder colors, glassy 3D elements

The network also used fullscreen animations showing a simplified rendering of Washington, D.C., with data points overlaid over the Reflecting Pool.

NBC News

NBC News Now

CNN

Fox

MSNBC

MSNBC continued to use the green screen studio next to the primary Studio 3A space to create an extended reality environment of Washington, D.C. with virtual billboard-style graphics showcasing key information.

Advertisement

tags

, , , , , , ,

categories

Augmented Reality, Virtual Production and Virtual Sets, Broadcast Design, Broadcast Industry News, Cable News, Elections, Networks