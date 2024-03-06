Networks go big for Super Tuesday with extended cold opens, AR

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Here’s a look at how the major U.S. cable and broadcast networks kicked off coverage of Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024.

The videos also showcase augmented reality and extended reality features.

ABC News

ABC notably updated its extended reality graphics that appear to be on the floor of Studio TV3. The graphics now enter with science fiction-sounding effect.

ABC News Live

CBS News

CBS News introduced an updated election look March 5. Read more about that here.

The network also used fullscreen animations showing a simplified rendering of Washington, D.C., with data points overlaid over the Reflecting Pool.

NBC News

NBC News Now

CNN

Fox

MSNBC

MSNBC continued to use the green screen studio next to the primary Studio 3A space to create an extended reality environment of Washington, D.C. with virtual billboard-style graphics showcasing key information.

