Networks go big for Super Tuesday with extended cold opens, AR
Here’s a look at how the major U.S. cable and broadcast networks kicked off coverage of Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024.
The videos also showcase augmented reality and extended reality features.
ABC News
ABC notably updated its extended reality graphics that appear to be on the floor of Studio TV3. The graphics now enter with science fiction-sounding effect.
ABC News Live
CBS News
CBS News introduced an updated election look March 5. Read more about that here.
The network also used fullscreen animations showing a simplified rendering of Washington, D.C., with data points overlaid over the Reflecting Pool.
NBC News
NBC News Now
CNN
Fox
MSNBC
MSNBC continued to use the green screen studio next to the primary Studio 3A space to create an extended reality environment of Washington, D.C. with virtual billboard-style graphics showcasing key information.
