AV integrator Anna Valley insolvent, enters administration

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Anna Valley has entered administration, the United Kingdom’s version of bankruptcy.

Under U.K. law, companies enter administration when they are insolvent and unable to pay debts, with the company management replaced by an insolvency practitioner whose statutory duty is to either rescue the company or handle the sale and disbanding.

Anna Valley formally entered administration on March 6, 2024, with Benjamin John Wiles and Geoffrey Wayne Bouchiser of Kroll Advisory Ltd named as administrators.

The company has been working in the AV integration sector for over thirty years with a heavy background in providing display technology and cameras to broadcasters. Many of the BBC’s recent national and regional studio refreshes have used Anna Valley as integrator – such as the updated Studio B and “BBC Breakfast” space.

The company is also a large rental house and works on major programming such as “The Voice” providing ongoing production support.

Along with traditional AV, Anna Valley had expanded into the virtual production sector.

AV Magazine has compiled a list of companies with potential job openings given the news.

Advertisement