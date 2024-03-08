VideoVerse adds Magnifi plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro

Magnifi by VideoVerse has added a new plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Magnifi software uses AI and machine learning to detect key moments from live or recorded sports, news, and entertainment content. This helps right-owners monetize content at scale by simplifying and accelerating the creation of highlights and short-form videos that elevate audience engagement.

The new extension for Adobe Premiere Pro enables Magnifi customers to build their projects faster without hindering their existing video editing workflows, by eliminating the need for switching between the different platforms. Users can now have instant access to their Magnifi-indexed libraries of assets including key moment clips and rule-based compilations, which can be used for creating highlights and short-form videos – all without leaving Premiere Pro.

By integrating seamlessly with Adobe Premiere Pro, Magnifi users can leverage the power of AI to assist content creation, creating a truly uninterrupted workflow and connected experience, saving time in the creative process. Once the free plugin is installed, Magnifi subscribers can log in to their account from Premiere Pro and begin creating customized video content.

“Our new plugin and partnership with Adobe will save our customers time, boost efficiency, and automate many functions so they can focus on the creative process,” said Meghna Krishna, Group CRO VideoVerse. “We congratulate our development team for their hard work in bringing our new plugin to market.”

The Magnifi extension can be downloaded from the Adobe Exchange marketplace or through the Adobe Creative Cloud Application.

Magnifi by VideoVerse will demonstrate its new plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro at NAB2024 from April 14-17, 2024 at booth W1159.