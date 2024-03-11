TAG’s NAB 2024 plans include new technologies and benefit-rich integrations to simplify and optimize media workflows

TAG Video Systems, the leader in software-based IP end-to-end workflow monitoring, deep probing, and real-time visualization, has announced plans to show its most far-reaching capabilities to date at NAB 2024 in Booth W1655. A comprehensive monitor wall comprising the heart of the exhibition will demonstrate efficient, agile, and innovative quality at scale capabilities in all major media workflows. Highlights include new partner integrations, new intelligent language detection technology, added support for QoE measurements, an end-to-end HDR workflow, and a preview of an intuitive touch panel operator interface that cuts through the complexity of configuring and operating a system. These new technologies will enable TAG users to deliver incredible quality at scale with even more intuitive, automated, and accurate tools.

Maximize data utilization — live on the show floor

NAB visitors to TAG’s Booth will experience an interactive deep dive into the far-reaching potential of the Company’s monitoring and visualization capabilities. TAG will demonstrate, in real time, how dashboards can be easily built and customized with well-known open toolsets like Kibana, Grafana, and Kafka to address any level of detail and show how users can maximize the full extent of their data and gain invaluable insight from TAG’s Realtime Media Platform.

End-to-end HDR workflow capabilities

TAG’s end-to-end HDR workflow capabilities already extend beyond standard HDR visualization and now they will be shown with HDR up-conversion and down-conversion to facilitate combined SDR and HDR workflows. This increase in functionality supports deep real-time HDR end-to-end metadata monitoring providing users with a higher level of agility to achieve incredible HDR quality.

Elevating the workflow eco-system with best-of-breed technology partners — integration demos

Delivering the highest-level quality of service, the latest technology advancements, and viable options for business advancement – which are always TAG priorities, will be front and center as the company presents integrations with best-of-breed technology partners that illustrate customer benefits.

Amagi – TAG’s recent partnership with Amagi delivers more accurate and effective monitoring through TAG’s advanced all-software and cloud native technology. This integration, shown at a major industry event for the first time, implements TAG’s monitoring by exception capabilities and leverages its easy-to-use APIs to efficiently monitor and control a substantial number of channels enhancing the reliability of Amagi’s FAST and broadcast streams.

Dataminer – NAB attendees will also see a demonstration that seamlessly incorporates support for TAG’s platform into Skyline’s Dataminer media management platform. This integration simplifies deployment and configuration and increases end-to-end visibility, automation, and user control of large-scale TAG installations. Operators benefit from simultaneous insight into the status of their infrastructure from Dataminer, along with insight into the health of their content and live streams from TAG.

Streamlined operations control — new operator interface

Brand new for NAB 2024 is TAG’s operator interface preview. This new intuitive touch panel interface displays the live multiviewer output as an interactive minimized version on any touch-controlled device. Operators no longer need to waste valuable time searching menus but can access pre-defined, customizable configuration and operational functionality with just a tap on the mosaic, dramatically removing overall complexity and simplifying day-to-day tasks.

In this interface preview, operators will be able to instantly switch between multiple layouts on the entire multiviewer, or just one mosaic, should a change of event, operation or focus occur. Additionally, the operator can switch the content of a tile to a different source, a different channel, or a different stream by simply clicking on the tile. That control extends to audio, allowing the user to select one specific source and play its audio to verify a match.

QoE at Scale with advanced algorithms- Structural Similarity Index Measure Based on TAG’s unique Content Matching Technology, the company now supports straightforward, perception based QoE measures like Structural Similarity Index Measure (SSIM). TAG users will be able to numerically compare the video quality before and after the encoder or between any two points in the workflow, and evaluate even the most complex, high-noise levels video based on the SSIM smart algorithm.

Automatic subtitles quality monitoring at scale — TAG language detection

This new TAG technology preview not only identifies the subtitles language but also calculates its quality with dictionary-defined precision. Users will be able to see the caption’s language and accuracy based on the relevant language dictionary in percentages, and this will allow them to accurately evaluate quality and compliance without needing to look at the actual subtitles, reducing overall eyes-on-glass.