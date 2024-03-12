Promo roundup: ‘Home field advantage,’ met as Oppenheimer, viewers spot news fleet

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Here’s a look at some news promos created by stations across the country.

WYOU ‘The Home Field Advantage’ promo

The Eyewitness News team at WYOU and WBRE in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, rallies together in this spot that aired ahead of CBS’s coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. WYOU is a CBS affiliate. WBRE is an NBC affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group and runs WYOU, which is owned by Mission Broadcasting. The two share news teams, sets and branding.

KTRK ‘Oppenheimer’ inspired weather promo

ABC-owned KTRK in Houston, Texas, aired this weather promo ahead of its network’s telecast of the Oscars, with chief meteorologist Travis Herzog standing in for Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer character in scenes inspired by the blockbuster film. The spot was produced by Sarah Rolen.

KABC ‘There Goes That…’ promo

Reflecting the diverse viewing area it serves, this promo from ABC 7 Los Angeles centers around viewers spotting its news fleet out in the community, but also that the station sees its viewers. The station’s VP of marketing Kris Ellison Baete headed up this project.

KCCI ‘Iowa’s News Leader’ promo

From Hearst’s KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa, this image campaign-style promo showcases the station’s reach by flashing through a series of photos of one of its news vehicles in various parts of the community while using a similar technique to showcase team members. Additional talent and studio shots are used as well. The station’s Creative Services Director, Nathan White, lead the creation of the promo along with Jordy Triana and Leia Marie Bacuyag.

WVLT ‘Always Alerting East Tennessee First’ promo

Ahead of spring severe weather season, this promo showcases the weather team and tech at Gray’s WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee. The team behind this spot includes Creative Services Producer Cole Ryg and voiceover artist Chris Rollins.

Want to see your work featured here? Did we miss crediting someone who worked on a project? Send us updates, links or HD video files (preferred) via LinkedIn, X or Facebook or via our contact form.

