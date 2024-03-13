NAB launches ‘You Belong Here’ ad campaign, aimed at next generation of broadcasters

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), together with its Leadership Foundation, recently introduced “You Belong Here,” a campaign designed to enhance talent recruitment and development across the broadcasting industry. This campaign is a response to the industry’s ongoing efforts to create a workforce that mirrors the diversity of the audience it serves.

“You Belong Here” distinguishes itself by casting a wide net, aiming to attract a variety of individuals to the broadcasting field.

The campaign is not limited to on-air or behind-the-scenes roles but encompasses a broad spectrum of career opportunities within broadcasting. By doing so, it acknowledges the sector’s evolving nature and the diverse skill sets required in today’s media landscape.

Curtis LeGeyt, President and CEO of NAB, emphasizes the campaign’s dual objective: to showcase broadcasting as a rewarding career path and to underscore the industry’s commitment to community engagement and innovation. The initiative represents a proactive approach to nurturing a new generation of broadcasting professionals, prepared to contribute to and shape the future of media.

To support this goal, NAB has developed a digital toolkit for broadcasters. This toolkit includes various materials, such as customizable video content and digital assets, aimed at facilitating the job-seeking process for potential candidates. It directs individuals to a dedicated website, offering insights into the broadcasting industry and the multitude of roles available within it.

Through “You Belong Here,” NAB is taking concrete steps to ensure the broadcasting industry remains vibrant and competitive. By encouraging a wider array of talents to explore careers in broadcasting, NAB is not only addressing current industry needs but also laying the groundwork for future innovation and community service.

