Salt Lake NBA team launches Jazz+ streamer

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Salt Lake City’s NBA team Utah Jazz launched its own, direct-to-consumer streamer March 13, 2024.

Plans for what would become Jazz+ were first announced back in 2023 as part of a broader deal to send games not picked up by national networks to KJZZ, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s independent station in the market.

Jazz+ offers a monthly, yearly and per-game pricing model. Viewers can buy an entire year of access, which includes about 20 games based on availability, for $125.50. The pay-by-the-month cost is $15.50, while fans can also buy individual games for $5 each.

Jazz+ will be available via Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung when the season begins in October 2024.

Subscribers are required to reside within Utah or parts of Idaho and Wyoming, though the service will allow 30 days of out-of-market access for traveling fans. A user does need to authenticate from within the region every 30 days, however.

A subscription, which is tied to a unique email address, allows one simul

The Jazz+ website has a ZIP code-based tool for interested subscribers to look up if they are eligible for the streamer.

Jazz+ will offer game streams in both English and Spanish.

Advertisement

Additional content includes the series “Shoot the Shot” with the team’s head coach Will Hardy and behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen content from the team’s archives. Other series will include “Meet the Coach” and “Utah Sights and Bites.”

Subscribers will also be able to watch alternative broadcasts during select games featuring interviews with former players.

The Jazz+ streaming service will provide unique content for fans including an ongoing series called “Shoot the Shot” with head coach Will Hardy.