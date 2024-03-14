Slovakia’s TV JOJ celebrates 22 Years with debut of new studios

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TV JOJ, a private television broadcaster in Slovakia, debuted two state-of-the-art studios on March 2, 2024, coinciding with the network’s 22nd anniversary.

The new studios, which had been under construction for nearly a year, are the result of extensive planning and collaboration between JOJ TV’s news team and a group of architects and technology experts, with the studios featuring expansive arrays of Planar LED video walls.

According to Roland Kubina, head of news at JOJ Group, the idea for the new studios was born in February 2023, shortly after the launch of JOJ 24, the network’s 24-hour news channel.

“Both the preparation and the implementation were precise and long, but at this moment I can say that from March we are offering viewers the most modern news studios on the market,” Kubina said. “I believe that the viewers will appreciate them and thus receive even better, more attractive and richer information.”

The studios’ background features a “digital horizon,” with high-resolution LED walls providing a visual backdrop that wraps the space.

The studios include a Telemetrics OmniGlide robotic camera system with Fortinge teleprompters and Sony cameras. The control rooms, meanwhile, have been updated for automated production workflows.

The network notes the broadcast space includes a double floor and partition between the two primary studios for sound quality. In total, more than 10 kilometers of video cables and 8 kilometers of internet cables were used in the construction of the new facilities.

Design wise, the new studios feature a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that is complemented by the introduction of new logos for JOJ TV’s various news programs, which were created by a creative team led by Ondrej Garan Hutník.

The studios also feature modular pieces that can be reconfigured depending on the programming need.