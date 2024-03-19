Axle AI’s new on-premise media platform

Axle AI, a provider of media asset management (MAM) solutions, announces its new Axle AI Platform that will allow media owners to incorporate multi-vendor AI within their on-site video and audio production.

The Axle AI Platform is the most advanced technology for on-premise AI and MAM, and securely overcomes the challenges of privacy and cost commonly associated with cloud based AI. It offers a comprehensive architecture built around a powerful vector database and allows AI-driven similarity searches across a wide range of media assets, supported by proven open-source technologies.

Features of the new platform include:

Integrating Axle’s lightweight MAM, Axle AI Tags, and Connectr workflow automation tools for simple third-party integration via REST APIs

Face recognition, object recognition, logo recognition and voice transcription

Understanding what’s happening in the video and semantic search

Early adopters of the Axle AI Platform include the national broadcaster of Malaysia, RTM, as well as major post production facilities in Los Angeles and London. Each of these sites houses petabytes (thousands of terabytes) of video content. RTM, in particular, have rolled out an award-winning use of the platform throughout their organization to efficiently organize, search and manage large amounts of news media content.

The Axle AI Platform is designed to attract third party support with launch partners including Nablet for modules including sports highlights and file deduplication, Alugha for sophisticated AI-powered dubbing and translation workflows, and AI transcription leader Speechmatics for multi-language transcription.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI, commented, “Keeping up with rapid advancements in AI is challenging for all industries, but especially media production. The purpose of the Axle AI Platform is to make this much easier. Our customers get access to a diverse range of AI vendors and specialized industry leaders in one place, safely, securely and on-premise. They can then focus on doing what they do best, supplying great media content to their audiences, without worrying about the integrity of where it’s stored and how it’s being processed.”