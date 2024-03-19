Clickspring Design and Sequin AR form strategic alliance

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Clickspring Design and Sequin AR have announced a strategic collaboration, leveraging each of the company’s unique capabilities.

With nearly two decades of experience and a portfolio that includes clients like CNN, ESPN, NBC, and ABC, Clickspring Design is well-known in scenic design and environments. Sequin AR brings its award-winning experience in virtual production, having worked on projects for notable entities such as Apple+, Disney, Mariah Carey and Madonna.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sequin AR. Together, our practices can now provide industry-leading solutions that enable our clients with the ability to succeed in the dynamically evolving worlds of broadcast and communications,” said Steven Dvorak, general manager, Clickspring Design.

“I am thrilled that we are working with the Clickspring team. Their design work is amazing, and we are fortunate to work with such a great group of people.” said Robert DeFranco, CEO, Sequin AR.

The collaboration is designed to offer clients a comprehensive solution that leverages Clickspring’s understanding of broadcast design principles and Sequin AR’s virtual production technologies.