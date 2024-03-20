Grass Valley to launch its new AMPP Maverik X switcher/mixer at NAB Show 2024

Grass Valley, the leading innovator for live production solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its new Maverik X software-based switcher, powered by AMPP.

Available to run on local, hybrid or cloud compute, Maverik X is an industry leading switcher offering, supporting combined uncompressed and compressed inputs and outputs, with full 10bit UHD HDR workflows, automatic up/down/cross conversion and HDR LUT mapping. What’s more, Maverik X can be controlled from both fully customizable HTML5 user interfaces operated from PC and tablet devices, in addition to Grass Valley’s much loved modular Maverik switcher panel, providing a familiar operator experience whilst allowing unprecedented freedom in panel design.

Maverik X scales with your production needs, allowing you to define the number of inputs/outputs, M/Es, keyers, DVEs, and replay wipes with ease for any size of event. Combined with AMPP workloads, your Maverik X solution can include full Multiviewer’s, audio mixing, graphics, replay and more, all controllable from a single interface. And like all AMPP microservices, users can opt for flexible PAYG or predictable contract pricing, ensuring you only pay for what you use.

Grass Valley’s Chief Product Officer, Adam Marshall, says, “Our customers’ productions continue to demand best in class video processing, with unparalleled flexibility to adapt to their evolving business needs. Today’s production control rooms need the agility to seamlessly add or remove capabilities on a per-event basis whilst keeping operational costs at an all-time low. With Maverik X, productions can effortlessly scale across one or more operators, facilitating support for productions of any scale with a single configuration recall. Combined with the introduction of AMPP local, customers now have the opportunity to leverage this flexibility in both online and offline environments.”

From major networks, sports franchises, and live entertainment to corporate events and houses of worship, Maverik X offers the precise switcher configuration that producers and technical directors need.

According to Greg Huttie, VP for Switchers at Grass Valley, “Whilst AMPP has always offered switcher capabilities—such as our K-Frame CS X for K-Frame switcher customers who want to maintain the same UI online, and Live Producer X with a simplified story board based interface ideal for single person productions—the flexibility and extensive capabilities of Maverik X truly represent the next phase of switching as a software-based service.”