Limecraft highlights media intelligence and real-time collaboration for NAB Show 2024

With less than a month to go until NAB Show Las Vegas, mediatech innovator Limecraft is calling on the industry to change the way it talks about artificial intelligence and reframe the discussion around its use.

“Too often, we hear industry observers talking about AI in a negative manner,” says Limecraft VP of Product Nico Oorts. “The discussion regularly revolves around AI replacing humans and potential de-skilling. Rather than commenting on artificial intelligence, we should be talking about media intelligence – using the technology in an appropriate way so it takes on repetitive and labour-intensive tasks and frees us to concentrate on creative story telling.”

While there are certainly valid concerns around the use of generative AI in the creative industries, Limecraft believes the technology has an important role to play in increasing efficiency.

“The industry has always grappled with the twin issues of technology adoption and efficiency – that’s nothing new,” declares Limecraft co-founder Maarten Verwaest. “Media intelligence can automate and speed up a great many processes, and that’s important as content producers and broadcasters are creating and managing increasing volumes of content.

“From using facial, speech and/or character recognition within your MAM to dramatically speed up searches for specific content to automating the process of subtitle creation and versioning, there are many areas in which this exciting technology can help the industry manage and monetise content much more effectively.

“As the first industry player to successfully integrate AI into our platform, we’ve consistently shown how it empowers story tellers and helps extend the reach and value of content. When implemented correctly and in an intelligent way, the benefits are enormous.”

Another key theme for Limecraft at NAB Show is real-time collaboration. “The world has changed since the pandemic, and remote working has become ubiquitous,” adds CEO Joris Claes. “Simple sharing of content is no longer good enough – the industry needs powerful collaboration tools that simplify and improve workflows, enabling faster work-in-progress reviews, approvals and content delivery.”

Broadcasters and content producers are grappling with an increasingly complex supply chain and volumes of content (especially short-form) growing at unprecedented rates, Limecraft’s next platform update (2024.2, due 26 March 2024) addresses the importance of sharing and collaboration with redesigned and improved sharing functionality.

“Limecraft’s solution is one of the few that offers genuine two-way content sharing and supports multi-channel audio – a must in this global content marketplace where versioning and localisation have become so important. We’re very much looking forward to discussing our latest platform update with NAB Show attendees, and explaining how Limecraft can really improve your content production and delivery workflows.”