St. Louis news director retiring

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The news director at St. Louis‘ Fox-CW duopoly will retire in the spring of 2024.

Audrey Prywitch, who has been at the station since 2008 has opted to retired in May 2024.

“After a distinguished career serving the St. Louis community, she will be missed,” Krueger said on the station’s website. “We wish her much happiness in her retirement.”

Prywitch previously worked at KMOV, the market’s CBS affiliate. She was previously assistant news director before being promoted to news director.

Prywitch oversaw merging the KTVI and KPLR newsrooms and moving KTVI.

“It has been a pleasure and honor to lead this newsroom for the past 16 years. So much has happened during that time,” Prywitch said in the story.