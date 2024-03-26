BeckTV to focus on systems integration for sports venues and TV stations at 2024 NAB Show

BeckTV, a premier systems integrator for the broadcast media industry, will showcase its facility design, engineering, and installation expertise and services — particularly for sports venues and TV stations — at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-17. BeckTV engineers will be on hand in Booth C4035 to review the newest technology and trends, along with best practices in system design and integration.

BeckTV offers complete space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services for nearly any budget — all available in a one-stop shop. System designers will specify whatever products best fit the needs of a project, no matter the brand. The company also has extensive in-house metal, composite, and wood fabrication capabilities to create truly customized solutions.

BeckTV has implemented innovative technology for nearly every type of installation, including broadcast and network television stations, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, professional and university stadium venues, and houses of worship. The company’s projects run the gamut in terms of size and technology — from sports stadiums and large network builds to the smallest call letter stations, and from classic baseband video systems to sophisticated SMPTE ST 2110 deployments.

In the recent past, BeckTV has been responsible for infrastructure upgrades and/or new builds for prominent sports venues and several broadcast stations. Sports projects include M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens; Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers; the UFC Apex; Citi Field, home of the Mets; Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew; and Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Among its many accomplishments, BeckTV has designed and built the most advanced 4K HDR 2110 deployments in sports and is responsible for the only installed 8K replay systems in NFL venues. The company has also worked with major station groups, including Hearst, Tegna, Gray Television, and Griffin Media, completing projects for stations from complete greenfield builds to major system upgrades.

Besides its work with on-site broadcast facilities, BeckTV is also known for masterminding outside broadcast (OB) trucks, such as a recently completed flagship OB truck for Ross Production Services. BeckTV can manage an OB truck project and conceptualize and finalize design and documentation of all major broadcast systems, including every individual wire to be installed in the truck. BeckTV can prewire and label all cables at its facility for delivery to the project site. Then, after receiving an empty truck, a BeckTV installation crew can completely integrate all equipment, running the wires, racking the gear, doing all the power and cabling, and performing comprehensive testing to ensure the final system operates as planned. Finally, a BeckTV project engineer and a technician can be on hand to provide event support during the truck’s first show.

Visitors to the BeckTV booth are invited to meet with BeckTV engineers to discuss a variety of considerations for today’s design-builds, including capital expenditure versus operational expenditure, cloud-based workflows, at-home remote production, and the broad range of approaches broadcasters can take when it comes to facility updates and greenfield projects.

“With the increasing adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 and the push for ever-higher resolutions, broadcasting and sports facilities are looking to modernize their infrastructures or build brand-new ones to take advantage of the latest technological advancements,” said Matt Weiss, Vice President of Business Development at BeckTV. “I’m happy to say that BeckTV has been behind many of those projects. They are perfect illustrations of our skill and expertise, which will be on full display at NAB. Any broadcast or sports production engineer who’s planning to upgrade will really like what they see.”