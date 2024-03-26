OpenDrives updates media industry infrastructure investment strategy with new storage workflow business model at NAB 2024

OpenDrives, Inc., the global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, will unveil its new Atlas platform and business model at the upcoming 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth SL8125). Atlas represents the next generation of data storage, providing unrivaled efficiency, performance and scalability on a software-defined storage platform that leverages an ecosystem of third-party hardware, enabling users to configure according to creative workflow and work collaboratively at impressive speeds.

OpenDrives’ CEO Izhar Sharon highlights the transformative aspect of their new business model, which shifts from traditional storage system sizing to a workflow-centric perspective: “We are moving away from a one-size-fits-all mindset that blankets the market and are ushering in a new era of workflow-configured storage solutions that truly puts the needs of creative professionals and their workflows at the forefront. In the process, we’re opening up access to businesses of all sizes, budgets and needs to our award-winning, enterprise-scale data storage platform designed to power through resource-intensive workflows.”

The Atlas software-defined storage platform launch marks a significant progression for content creators, broadcasters, sports organizations and technologists. It enables efficient, agile and high-performance data management configured to unique creative workflows rather than traditional predetermined hardware/software packages.

Sharon adds, “The new Atlas offers customers an industry-first elastic storage model. As business requirements evolve, OpenDrives lets Atlas customers adjust their capabilities based on their creative workflow requirements. It is a painless, straightforward process for upgrading or downgrading, designed to be as simple as obtaining a new license key. It’s a new, more sustainable approach that will shift how the industry invests in infrastructure.”

The new platform underscores the freedom that customers need to build and alter their on-premise, cloud or hybrid storage solutions based on actual workflow demands. It marks a significant shift from conventional storage investment strategies that do not take into account the ebbs and flows that are associated with project-based work.

Best in industry performance

Atlas offers a highly performant, cost-efficient platform pre-tuned for content creation, automating internal data management and removing technological barriers to creativity. The platform is a standout for its interoperability and interconnectivity of applications, data and end-users. This is made possible through OpenDrives’ laser-focused development on the core engine, in-demand containerization, REST API and automation. Its advanced design not only optimizes the performance of third-party hardware but also ensures long-term ROI by continuously delivering new features and functions without additional charges.

Commitment to data movement and sustainability

In addition to breaking down barriers to access, OpenDrives has committed to a mission of empowering innovators with unimpeded and unlimited access to content and data. With 11 awarded patents and numerous industry accolades, the company is redefining the possibilities in content production workflows with Atlas.

Embracing sustainability, Atlas focuses on only consuming what is necessary in terms of power and compute.

By offering the ability to rightsize the software footprint, OpenDrives provides an alternative to unnecessary consumption and assists businesses in remaining profitable by providing a high-performance product tailored to the customer’s workflow and reducing capital expenditures.