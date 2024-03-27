Sinclair partners with Embrace for media orchestration in the cloud

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group has adopted Embrace’s Pulse-IT solution for automation and orchestration. This partnership is part of Sinclair’s Cloud Media Transformation initiative, prominently hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Pulse-IT is designed to enhance operational efficiencies by effectively managing media workflows across a comprehensive suite of cloud-enabled tools. The integration includes notable names like Telestream Vantage, Sony Ci, OSI, Wide Orbit, Amagi and Microsoft Teams. Its containerized architecture is particularly beneficial for Sinclair’s extensive network, which includes nearly 200 channels.

This network processes over 6,000 individual spots, promos, or syndicated programs.

Pulse-IT’s dynamic scalability ensures that during periods of reduced activity, the system can downscale to minimal resource usage, thus facilitating significant cost savings.

“The ongoing collaboration with Embrace has enabled Sinclair to build the foundational media workflows and orchestration essential for our vision of business transformation driven by cloud-based media operations, which requires integrating our broadcast business processes, media and playout operations in the AWS Cloud,” said Mike Kralec of Sinclair.

One of the decisive factors for Sinclair’s selection of Pulse-IT was its low-code or no-code approach to workflow creation, which operates within scalable and responsive containers.

Mike Palmer, Sinclair’s AVP of media management, emphasized the platform’s capability to seamlessly integrate with a diverse array of services, making it a critical component of Sinclair’s cloud media operations.

“We were thrilled to be chosen for the most ambitious project in media tech this year. Our fundamental strategy of bringing a low-code media-oriented supply chain transformation product to the market matched the co-innovation approach expected from Sinclair’s project team. We are proud to have met or exceeded their expectations by offering a reliable, nimble and highly scalable platform, ready for future advancements and continuous transformation,” said Julien Gachot, Embrace’s CEO.

