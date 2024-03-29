Rochester anchor sets retirement after 58 years, the ‘longest career’ of TV broadcaster

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Don Alhart, who has spent 58 years at WHAM in Rochester, New York, will retire from the station June 6, 2024.

Alhart first joined the station, then known under the calls WOKR, in 1985 while still studying at Ithaca College. He joined the station full time June 6, 1986, after graduation.

His nearly 60-year career in television news — all of it at the same station — was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest for any TV news broadcaster in 2023.

Alhart, 79, currently anchors the station’s 6 p.m. newscast.

Doug Emblidge, who was largely considered to be in the running to replace Alhart, retired from WHAM in November 2022 after 39 years with the station.

WHAM has not announced its plans for replacing Alhart as of this writing.