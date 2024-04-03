Overon moves playout operation to cloud-native Vipe

Overon, the technical content delivery division of audiovisual service provider Grup Mediapro, has transformed its playout operations across North and South America with BCNexxt’s cloud-native playout solution, Vipe. As a global media distribution powerhouse, Overon is at the forefront of delivering tier-1 sports and live content, servicing over a thousand TV channels worldwide. The addition of 25 new premium television channels in the cloud underscores Overon’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology like Vipe for modern media distribution, ensuring high reliability and agility in service delivery.

“We are in an era marked by financial prudence and operational change to thrive,” states Ricardo Flores, SVP Sales at Mediapro North America. “By embracing cloud playout and microservices architecture, Overon and BCNexxt can offer our customers a solution that is not only cost-effective but much more reliable than traditional playout solutions. Vipe boasts a 99.9999% uptime and utilizes significantly fewer cloud resources, providing a sustainable model for media networks. It’s an efficient and cost-effective solution that can be tailored to any complex operational environment without the constraints imposed by traditional solutions.”

Emphasizing ease of transition for clients, Overon and BCNexxt offer playout-as-a-service. This model allows for flexible scaling, catering to specific needs like pop-up channels and live events. A sandbox environment is available to test playout workflows, ensuring clients’ confidence and satisfaction.

The strategic partnership, which spans almost a decade of collaboration on playout workflows for 70 plus channels, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of media distribution. By harnessing cloud technology and innovative playout solutions, the two companies are setting new standards for reliability, efficiency, and scalability in the media industry.

“Building on a foundation of trust and proven performance, Overon continues to add more Vipe channels to serve their clients,” states Graham Sharp, CEO, BCNexxt US. “Vipe is the perfect solution, providing incredible efficiency and flexibility of operations, combined with 6 x 9’s reliability, enabling Overon to service Broadcasters and Content owners demanding SLA requirements cost effectively.”

BCNexxt’s solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with any media network’s existing processes. This cloud-agnostic approach ensures flexibility across various deployment scenarios, including hyperscale cloud, private infrastructure, or hybrid environments. Thus, Vipe seamlessly integrates with Overon’s innovative in-house Media Asset Management (MAM) system, supporting features like automatic metadata generation, AI-driven playlist management, and a business intelligence module for in-depth media analysis. The modern operation supports remote workflows, maximizing operational efficiency across multisite operations.