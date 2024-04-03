Peacock expands ‘Watch with’ franchise with podcaster Alex Cooper at Paris games

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Alex Cooper, the host and executive producer of popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” will host a series of interactive watch parties for Peacock at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The parties will include special guests and touch upon soccer, gymnastics and basketball events, according to an announcement by Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics production.

Titled “The Watch with Alex Cooper,” the show will be presented in picture-in-picture format featuring a live view of Cooper and her guests with realtime social media feeds. The guests and host will answer questions from fans.

“I can’t wait to find out what it’s like to watch the Olympics with the incomparable Alex Cooper,” said Solomon in a statement. “She has attracted a fanatical audience by being unapologetically fun and original, and she has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and female empowerment. Alex is the perfect host for this interactive Olympics viewing experience on Peacock. Watch with Alex Cooper is designed to put the viewer in the room with her and her friends as they watch the athletes of Team USA take on the world. It should be a blast!”

“As a former athlete, the chance to cheer on the world’s greatest athletes at the Olympics is beyond thrilling,” said Cooper in the same announcement. “I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Paris. We are going to have so much fun.”

Cooper will also record “Call Her Daddy” from Paris and will produce additional Olympics-related content with NBCU leading up to the games, with more information to be announced later.

“Watch with Alex Cooper” joins other Olympics companion programming on Peacock, including the “Gold Zone” whip-around show, which will stream for the first time live on Peacock from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern each day from July 27, 2024 to Aug. 10, 2024, with hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

The addition of Cooper’s offering expands Peacock’s “Watch with” franchise, which the streamer launched last year for fans to engage directly with popular personalities associated with a particular series or event. Past “Watch with” experiences have been hosted for Bel-Air, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Miami” and the Eurovision 2023 finale.

Watch with Alex Cooper will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps via TV everywhere for customers with pay-TV subscriptions. The series will be produced by Embassy Row Productions.

In May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

As the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will provide fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, it will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events.

Peacock’s extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for nearly 40 sports; full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Peacock will also introduce two new features during the Olympics – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new ways.

Peacock Live Actions is an interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, while Peacock Discovery Multiview is an enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.