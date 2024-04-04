AJA Video Systems releases free Stream Deck plug-in for Helo Plus

Ahead of NAB 2024, AJA Video Systems has released a new Stream Deck plug-in for its compact Helo Plus H.264 streaming and recording device. The software allows streamers, AV professionals, churches, schools, and gamers to use the popular Elgato Stream Deck desktop controller for simple, immediate hardware-based control of Helo Plus. Compatible with Elgato’s entire line of Stream Deck devices on Windows and macOS, the plug-in is available at no cost to Helo Plus and Stream Deck users on the Elgato Stream Deck Marketplace.

AJA’s new, feature-rich Stream Deck plug-in will be on display with Helo Plus at the AJA NAB 2024 booth (SL3065) from April 14-17, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition to providing the ability to start and stop Helo Plus recording, it enables users to:

Select the input for use in a streaming/recording session — SDI, HDMI, internal test signal, and/or layout engine (allowing simultaneous use of the HDMI and SDI inputs), providing a higher level of operational flexibility

Lock stream and record functions for simultaneous operations

Initiate AV Mute mode on Helo Plus for manual ‘live’ stream start/stop

Recall up to 10 layouts, helping to improve production value

“Stream Deck workflows are extremely popular, whether it’s gamers producing live events, volunteers in houses of worship, student operators in educational settings, or tape operators in traditional media organizations,” AJA President Nick Rashby said. “This plug-in gives them quick, easy hardware-based control of Helo Plus via a familiar control system — plus higher levels of operational flexibility and features that help boost production quality.”