OpenDrives Announces Lineup of Speakers and Events for NAB 2024

OpenDrives Inc., which provides media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, has announced its roster of NAB 2024 special events designed for content creators, engineers and production teams.

Hosted at OpenDrives’ booth SL8125 at the NAB Show, these events serve as a platform for networking with industry peers and engaging in meaningful discussions about the latest innovations in technology that propel their business forward in terms of operational efficiency and commercial opportunities.

Leadership Forum Speaker Series — Creative Workflow Conversations

This forum features a series of executive-style small group discussions focusing on the core elements of broadcasting, live production, post-production, and the nuances of transitioning to hybrid on-prem/remote editing solutions. Corey Smith of CBS Sports, Noah Gusdorff of Creative Mobile Solutions & Co-Founder at Remote Picture Labs and Jason Schroeder from the NFL will lead these enriching conversations.

Corey Smith, CBS Sports

Monday, April 15th from 11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Cloud Workflows: Learn what it took for CBS Sports’ Golazo Network, a groundbreaking soccer streaming service entirely hosted in the cloud, leveraging AWS infrastructure and OpenDrives, to enable a pioneering approach to cloud-based broadcasting at an unprecedented scale.

Noah Gusdorff, Creative Mobile Solutions & Remote Picture Labs

Monday, April 15th from 3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Remote Workflows: Curious what it would take to transition a traditional post-production workflow to a hybrid on-prem/remote editing solution? Noah will help you dig in.

Jason Schroeder, National Football League (NFL)

Tuesday, April 16th 11:00am – 12:00am PT

Broadcast Production: Hear firsthand what it takes to design, build and operate a brand new broadcast production facility servicing dozens of real time virtualized, remote and hybrid workflows. Understand the value and impact of strong, collaborative relationships in creating successful outcomes for your teams and business.

To join these influential gatherings and take part in shaping the future of creative workflows, interested parties are encouraged to RSVP by registering with OpenDrives.

Get to Know Atlas

For those attendees keen on an in-depth exploration of OpenDrives’ technological innovations, the company has arranged “Get to Know the Atlas Platform” sessions. These casual group discussions provide a deep-dive into how OpenDrives can revolutionize individuals’ and organizations’ creative workflow requirements.

Sunday, April 14th from 3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Monday, April 15th from 2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Tuesday, April 16th from 2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Cheers at the OpenDrives Booth

OpenDrives will also host “Cheers at the OpenDrives Booth” event on Monday, April 15th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm PT at booth SL8125. This occasion serves as a perfect setting to network, share ideas, and celebrate the harnessing of technology for artistic expression. Space is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis.